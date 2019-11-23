Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

‘Thought it Was Fake News’: Abhishek Singhvi Reacts to NCP’s Last Minute U-turn on Shiv Sena-Congress

In an overnight coup, the BJP turned its tables on rivals with a faction of NCP breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming government under the leader of Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
‘Thought it Was Fake News’: Abhishek Singhvi Reacts to NCP’s Last Minute U-turn on Shiv Sena-Congress
File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Mumbai: Describing the news of NCP and BJP forming the government in Maharashtra as “surreal”, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said he first thought the news was fake – a reaction most people had when visuals of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis taking oath first emerged on early Saturday morning.

Singhvi said that the “tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than three days.”

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also reacted in a similar fashion and said there are no true friends in politics.

In an overnight coup, the BJP turned its tables on rivals with a faction of NCP breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming government under the leadership of Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for a second term more than a week after the state was placed under President's rule. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, will be his deputy.

The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
