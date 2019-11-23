‘Thought it Was Fake News’: Abhishek Singhvi Reacts to NCP’s Last Minute U-turn on Shiv Sena-Congress
In an overnight coup, the BJP turned its tables on rivals with a faction of NCP breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming government under the leader of Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Mumbai: Describing the news of NCP and BJP forming the government in Maharashtra as “surreal”, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said he first thought the news was fake – a reaction most people had when visuals of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis taking oath first emerged on early Saturday morning.
Singhvi said that the “tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than three days.”
Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also reacted in a similar fashion and said there are no true friends in politics.
“Koi Kissi Ka Sakha Nahi” -Biggest takeaway from this morning’s unexpected political development in #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis sworn in as CM— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 23, 2019
Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for a second term more than a week after the state was placed under President's rule. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, will be his deputy.
The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
