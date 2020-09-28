Masks, Physical Distance & Clean Hands: Maha Govt's SOP for Reopening Eateries in Wake of Pandemic

With the present lockdown in Maharashtra coming to end on September 30, the state government has framed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of restaurants and a decision will be taken once these guidelines are finalised, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday. The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing, an official statement said.

"The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned. "A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The chief minister said that given the COVID-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly. The SOPs are not for putting restaurateurs in trouble, he added.

Thackeray laid emphasis on wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance while living withCOVID-19 and added these precautions need to be taken when restaurants are reopened. "It will be important to take care of the health of chefs and other staffers in restaurants. They must wear masks, clean hands and ensure safety and cleanliness in restaurants,"the chief minister said.

He also spoke about the state government's 'My Family, My Responsibility' initiative and urged restaurateurs to join it. He also asked all the stake-holders to sit together and finalise SOPs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte said the SOPs will be finalised after holding another round of meeting with representatives of restaurants, the statement said.