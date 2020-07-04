Maharashtra Gives Special Nod To Buy Cars Worth Rs 1.37 Crore For Minister & Team Amid Economic Crisis

Amid pandemic, when the Centre and the state governments are reeling under an economic crisis due to prolonged lockdown, Maharashtra government gave special permission to buy six high-end cars for four ministers, a bureaucrat and a department. Approximately, these cars would cost ₹1.37 crore to the exchequer.

The six cars are- Innova Crysta seven-seater cars costing ₹22.83 lakh each. These will be used by school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, her deputy (MoS) Bachchu Kadu, sports minister Sunil Kedar, his deputy Aditi Tatkare, the additional chief secretary of the school education and sports department, while the sixth car is for the office use of the department. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the government’s resolution that sanctioned the purchase was issued on Saturday in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a special nod for the purchase as the total cost of the cars was exceeding the approved limit of Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, officers posted in the finance department claimed that the exceptional sanction for the vehicles meant for the secretary and office use was unwarranted.

So far, Maharashtra has sustained a revenue loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the past four months due to economic activities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

