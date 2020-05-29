Maharashtra Govt Hikes Monthly Remuneration of Bonded Doctors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a hike in the monthly remuneration of bonded doctors, bringing them on par with their colleagues hired on contract.

Thackeray said the decision will help intensify the fight against COVID-19 and provide a morale booster to the medical workers.

As per the revised salaries, bonded doctors working in tribal belts will get Rs 75,000 instead of Rs 60,000, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Specialist doctors on bond in the tribal belts will now get Rs 85,000 instead of Rs 70,000, it said.

In other parts of the state, MBBS doctors will get Rs 70,000 instead of Rs 55,000, while specialists will get Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000, it added.

In Maharashtra, all MBBS, MS, MD, diploma and super specialty doctors graduating from government and municipal medical colleges have to render mandatory service to the government for a stipulated period.