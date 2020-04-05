Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Govt Likely to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Beyond April 14 as Cases Surge, Says State Health Minister

Some of the areas in Maharashtra which have witnessed fewer cases of COVID-19 could see lockdown lifting on the status quo, the minister said.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt Likely to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Beyond April 14 as Cases Surge, Says State Health Minister
A view of deserted roads outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Seems like people of Maharashtra have to deal with the ongoing lockdown even after decided 21-day as Udhhav Thackeray-led state government is planning to extend the lockdown period beyond April 14 due to the sudden surge in positive cases of coronavirus in the past few days.

Mumbai is likely to remain under extended lockdown, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope told CNBC-TV18.

The entire nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown, which started on March 25 and will continue until April 14. All services, except the essential ones, have been closed. However, the Maharashtra Minister’s statement indicates that the lockdown in the state is likely to be extended beyond April 14.

"Lockdown in Mumbai is likely to continue post April 14 as well as cases increasing rapidly,” Tope told CNBC-TV18.

The final decision on the extension of lockdown will be taken before the scheduled end, April 14. “Will take a call on which areas will see lockdown extension around April 12,” he said.

Some of the areas in Maharashtra which have witnessed fewer cases of COVID-19 could see lockdown lifting on the status quo.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that lifting of lockdown depends on the compliance by people to the government orders.

Maharashtra has become one of the worst-affected states in India with more than 650 positive coronavirus cases. The state reported six deaths on Saturday.

There have been more than 3,000 positive coronavirus cases in India and the death toll stands at 75.

