Maharashtra Govt Orders Reopening of All Temples from October 7

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced the reopening of all temples across the state from October 7, the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival. The Opposition BJP in the state had been demanding for a long to reopen all the temples as other activities have resumed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office tweeted that all Covid-19 safety rules should be followed.

All places of worship will reopen for devotees from the first day of Navaratri, i.e., 7th October 2021, while observing all COVID safety protocols.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 24, 2021

On August 30, workers and leaders of the opposition BJP had staged protests in several cities in Maharashtra against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government’s stand to not reopen temples as of now, which remain shut due to coronavirus restrictions. The protests, organised by the Aadhyatmik Aghadi (spiritual wing) of the BJP, were held in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Pandharpur, Aurangabad and other places where agitators rang bells and blew conches.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, who led the protest in Pune city, had questioned the state government’s rationale behind allowing liquor and other shops to function but not extending the similar relaxation to temples and other places of worship.

“Is fear of a projected third wave of the pandemic doesn’t apply for liquor outlets and other shops? Does coronavirus talk to them (the government) and says it will strike only if temples are reopened ?" Patil had asked.

Snapping back at the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had reportedly said, “I request people not to protest for reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against coronavirus."

