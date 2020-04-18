Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Govt Prohibits Delivery of Newspapers and Magazines to Contain Covid-19 Spread

The state government issued consolidated guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic and gave details about the services which will be partially resumed from April 20.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
RNI, Digitisation. I&B minsitry
Advertising revenues at some top dailies have nosedived as businesses slash ad spending to conserve cash. (Image for representation / Getty Images)

The Maharashtra government on Saturday said door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines was prohibited as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government issued consolidated guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic and gave details about the services which will be partially resumed from April 20.

Although the print media has been exempted from the lockdown from April 20 onwards, door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will be prohibited, given the extent of the spread, the government stated.

