Maharashtra Govt Reduces Rates of Private Covid-19 Tests from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200

The Maharashtra government on Saturday capped the maximum price for coronavirus tests (RT-PCR) at Rs 2,200, down from the earlier cost of Rs 4,400. The maximum price for the test by collecting samples from home has been capped at Rs 2,800.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the decision was taken as the cost of kits has fallen, so it was imperative to cut rates.

"Lower test rates will help save costs and to expand testing in the state," he said. "Private labs should not look at profiteering when kit costs have reduced."

Tope said Maharashtra conducts the most number of tests and this would make the charges in the state uniform and also the lowest in the country.

At present, private labs are charging between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,200 (for home tests), making it unaffordable for a large number of people. "Even several organisations that wanted to conduct tests on their employees found it too expensive and hence we decided to study the issue," Tope said.

A committee of experts, headed by Dr Suhakar Shinde and comprising Dr Sadhna Tayde, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, and Prof Amit Joshi, studied the issue. "They recommended Rs 2,200-Rs 2,800 rate (for home tests) that we have accepted and implemented. This will prove to be a huge relief to the people," said Tope.

Since the number of tests were rising in a big way, the rates must come down and the labs must desist from profiteering, he added.

Maharashtra is conducting the highest number - 6.25 lakh till now - of tests, with the maximum taking place in Mumbai. The lower rates would enable more people to go for Covid-19 tests, he said.

The tests are being conducted at 95 labs in the state, including 42 private labs. Tope said the tests at lower rates would be done without compromising on the ICMR guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)

