Maharashtra Govt Relaxes Rule of Fortnightly RT-PCR Tests For Domestic Helps, Cites Burdening of Machinery

As India continues to reel under the second wave of coronavirus, the Maharashtra govt has decided to relax 15-day mandatory RT PCR test for maids, drivers, delivery personnel.

As per sources, this decision was taken after the government realized that this mandate was putting an unnecessary load on the testing mechanism and leading to delays in the results of actual cases.

However, the government maintained that temperature and oxygen monitoring of maids, drivers, delivery personnel will have to be done on a daily basis without fail.

State relief and rehabilitation secretary Aseem Kumar Gupta told TOI that covid testing for domestic help was becoming overwhelming for the testing laboratories and the govt should put a hold to it in view of the covid crisis. However, he said that those showing covid symptoms need to be tested.

The civic guidelines issued earlier this week had asked this particular body of people to carry Covid negative certificates with them in order to gain entry into a housing society. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be charged for violating these rules the guideline further said.

Many housing societies in Pune had raised their voice against this government diktat which they thought to be impractical and unfeasible.

A similar order was also issued by the state govt asking all workers to get vaccinated as per the central government’s criteria and till vaccinated to carry a valid negative RT-PCR test result certificate, which will be valid for 15 days.

Industry bodies across the State including Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, and Satara objected to the State’s move. Industries and business houses in South Maharashtra were of the opinion that the government must not impose stringent restrictions on them as already they have suffered heavy losses during earlier lockdowns.

