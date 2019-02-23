English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Transgender Welfare Board
The board would implement skill development programmes to help educated transgenders get jobs.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has formed a Transgender Welfare Board to provide formal education, employment opportunities, conduct health programmes and give legal help to the community.
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Rajkumar Badole recently held a meeting in Mantralaya for the setting up of the transgender welfare board, officials said.
Badole said transgenders are neglected in society and there were misunderstandings pertaining to the community among people.
"Hence, they are are discriminated against. This keeps the community away from the development process. The state government has accepted guardianship of this community and we will protect their rights," Badole said.
"We have set up the transgender welfare board which will take effective measures for the upliftment of the community and allow them to live with respect in society," he said.
He said the TWB will give members of the community identity cards which will help them obtain education, adding that they would be given scholarships for Class X exams.
Eligible third gender students would be provided hostel accommodation under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 48,000-60,000 would be given as scholarship annually.
The board would implement skill development programmes to help educated transgenders get jobs, he said.
A similar exercise was carried out by the Congress-led Democratic Front government in 2014 but the board could not be formed. The new move comes when Lok Sabha polls are round the corner and state Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Rajkumar Badole recently held a meeting in Mantralaya for the setting up of the transgender welfare board, officials said.
Badole said transgenders are neglected in society and there were misunderstandings pertaining to the community among people.
"Hence, they are are discriminated against. This keeps the community away from the development process. The state government has accepted guardianship of this community and we will protect their rights," Badole said.
"We have set up the transgender welfare board which will take effective measures for the upliftment of the community and allow them to live with respect in society," he said.
He said the TWB will give members of the community identity cards which will help them obtain education, adding that they would be given scholarships for Class X exams.
Eligible third gender students would be provided hostel accommodation under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 48,000-60,000 would be given as scholarship annually.
The board would implement skill development programmes to help educated transgenders get jobs, he said.
A similar exercise was carried out by the Congress-led Democratic Front government in 2014 but the board could not be formed. The new move comes when Lok Sabha polls are round the corner and state Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Seal Historic 2-0 Test Series Whitewash in South Africa
- Watch: South Korean Kids Singing 'Vaishnav Jan Toh' to Honour Modi in Seoul is Winning Hearts
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
- WhatsApp Users Can Now Register Complaints With DoT Against Offensive Messages
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results