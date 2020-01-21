Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Govt to Make Marathi Language Mandatory in All Schools: Minister

Industries Minister Subhash Desai, a Shiv Sena leader who is also the Marathi Language Minister, said the draft bill in this connection is being prepared.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Govt to Make Marathi Language Mandatory in All Schools: Minister
(Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will enact a law during the next Assembly session, making it mandatory to teach Marathi language in all schools in the state irrespective of mediums of instructions, said Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday.

Desai, a Shiv Sena leader who is also the Marathi Language Minister, said the draftbill in this connection is being prepared. He made the comment during an interaction organised by the 'Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh'. The next session of the Assembly will be held in February.

"The government will frame a law in next month's Assembly session, making it mandatory to teach Marathi language from Class 1 to Class 10 in all schools irrespective of media of all instructions," a statement quoted Desai as saying during the interaction.

He said there are 25,000 English medium schools in the state and their number is increasing. "Marathi is not taught at these schools or is kept as an optional subject. Teaching Marathi will be made mandatory at all such schools," Desai said.

He said the government intends to carry out all its business in Marathi and added files without notings in the state language will not be accepted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram