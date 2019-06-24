Maharashtra Govt to Reimburse Fees of Students From Drought-Hit Areas
School Education Minister Ashish Shelar said the students' written exam fees would be reimbursed directly into their accounts, while practical exam fees would be waived.
File photo of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.
Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister, and President of BJP's Mumbai chapter, Ashish Shelar on Monday said the state government will prepare a robust system to reimburse fees directly into the bank accounts of students hailing from drought-hit areas.
Speaking in the state Assembly during the Question Hour, Shelar said the bank details of students along with their village and revenue code would be collected, and whenever a drought condition is declared, the fees amount would be reimbursed directly into their accounts. Apart from the fees for written examinations, charges for practical tests will also be waived, he said.
To another question raised in the House, Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Madan Yerawar said the 'Maganlal Chikki' (a sweet snack), popular in Lonvala hill station of Pune district, was found to be of sub-standard quality during a routine checking in December 2018. Therefore, the Maganlal Food Products Company was asked to stop the production and a fine was imposed on it.
"A penalty of Rs 5 lakh was levied on the company for various violations. Similarly, a penalty of Rs 2.5 lakh was levied because the company did not have a certificate from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Caliberation Laboratories (NABL)," Yerawar told the Lower House.
In the last one year, 1,014 food establishments were inspected and 259 licenses cancelled, said the minister, who is also in-charge of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department.
"The government is committed to ensure healthy food for people, whether it is the street food or in restaurants," he said.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore in First Weekend, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- Calling Emergency Services: Smart Assistants in Amazon Echo And Google Home Can Detect Heart Attacks
- Meet Scamp the Tramp, The Winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s