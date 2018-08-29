English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 Registration begins for 900+ Tax Assistant, SI & Clerk Typist Posts, Apply before 11th September 2018
Vacancies for the post of Tax Assistant, Sub-Inspector and Clerk Typist has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Picture for representation.
Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 application process to fill over 900 vacancies for the post of Tax Assistant, Sub-Inspector and Clerk Typist has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) – mpsc.gov.in.
MPSC has begun the online application process on its recruitment portal and eligible candidates must submit their applications on or before 11th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply online for Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Online Application tab
Step 3 – Login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx
Candidates can read through the official Advertisements for these posts by clicking on the urls given below:
Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Tax Assistant)
http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/AdvtList/40-2018.pdf
Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Sub-Inspector in the State Excise Department)
http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/AdvtList/39-2018.pdf
Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Clerk-Typist [Marathi and English])
http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/AdvtList/38-2018.pdf
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
