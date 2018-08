Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 Registration begins for 900+ Tax Assistant, SI & Clerk Typist Posts, Apply before 11th September 2018

Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 application process to fill over 900 vacancies for the post of Tax Assistant, Sub-Inspector and Clerk Typist has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) – mpsc.gov.in MPSC has begun the online application process on its recruitment portal and eligible candidates must submit their applications on or before 11th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply online for Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mpsc.gov.inStep 2 – Click on Online Application tabStep 3 – Login to your profileStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx Candidates can read through the official Advertisements for these posts by clicking on the urls given below:Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Tax Assistant)Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Sub-Inspector in the State Excise Department)Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Clerk-Typist [Marathi and English])