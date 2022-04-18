Maharashtra Hardens Stand on Loudspeaker Use at Religious Places, Prior Permission Must Now

The Maharashtra government has taken a stern stand amid a raging debate over the use of loudspeakers at religious places and events, announcing that they can be used only with proper and prior permission.

The Maharashtra Home Department is likely to formally issue an order on the same after a meeting on Monday where Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will interact with the DGP to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on the same.

Nashik has already begun the crackdown with the city commissioner ordering all religious institutions to take permission for usage of loudspeakers.

The last date to seek permission is May 3 and loudspeakers will be confiscated from all those religious bodies that do not have permission. In case anyone plays loudspeakers beyond the allowed decibel level, a formal inquiry will be conducted.

The demand for the removal of loudspeakers from outside mosques raised by MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a Gudi Padwa rally has snowballed into a major controversy in the state, with several politicians jumping into the debate. After raising the demand in the Gudi Padwa rally, Raj Thackeray reiterated his threat and gave the government time till May 3 before which all loudspeakers have to be taken down. Otherwise, his party will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques, he threatened.

Reacting strongly to the threats, the Maharashtra government said it will not allow anyone to vitiate the state’s atmosphere. While Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said rules regarding decibel levels are already in place, deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance.

The Maharashtra home minister had earlier ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples and said clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates the rule, legal action will be taken.

Amid the row, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj started distributing free loudspeakers to temples to play Hanuman Chalisa, adding fuel to fire. On April 14, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj wrote a letter to the temple trusts and standalone temples that free loudspeaker sets were being distributed and that the trusts should play the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional songs of gods and goddesses, keeping in mind the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

