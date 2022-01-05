'Maharashtra Has an Become Orphan': Tejaswini Pandit's Heartfelt Tribute To Sindhutai

Well-known social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, better known as ‘Anathanchi Maye’ or ‘Mother of orphans, died on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Pune, Maharastra. She was 74. She was a prominent personality, working to raise hundreds of orphans, abandoned and destitute children.

In 2021, she was honoured with the Padma Shri award. Tributes have been pouring in for the noblewoman for her work. Actor Tejaswini Pandit, who played the role of Sindhutai in a 2010 Marathi biopic titled Mi Sindhutai Sapkal Boltey, has also paid her tributes.

Paying her last tributes to the social worker, the actor shared a long note and picture of the late Sindhutai.

“Many people asked how come you haven’t written anything yet …. haven’t you posted? Do you judge people quickly on their social media? But do family members really have the mindset and time to post on social media when someone leaves the house?” she wrote.

Tejaswini said that she was shocked when she heard the news of Sindhutai’s demise.

Recalling her meeting with Sindhutai, Tejaswini said, “After the biopic, I had the opportunity to meet her a few times. She would pat me on the back with her hands. She used to watch movies and always say “I have lived this life but you have made me alive”

“I am glad that I was able to learn a lot from her unforgettable journey as a person. You gave me so much without knowing it,” she added.

Recalling Sindhutai’s social works, Tejaswini said: “Maharashtra has become an orphan with your departure …But for me, you will be alive. And a film based on your life will continue to be a testament to your fighting spirit, your struggle.”

Sindhutai ran an orphanage – Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha – in the Hadapsar area of Pune. She had received more than 750 awards for her social work.

