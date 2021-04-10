Maharashtra Headed For 15-day Total Shutdown? Inside Details of Charged All-Party Meet With Uddhav Thackeray

“Tell me what solution do you have? I am open to all suggestions. How can we bring this under control?” a fired-up Uddhav Thackeray is said to have asked a contingent comprising his cabinet ministers and leaders from Opposition parties at the all-party meet called on Saturday to discuss measures to curb the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Urban development Minister Eknath Shinde, LoP Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, LoP Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, among others, remained inconclusive.

Sources say that in the almost 2.5 hours that the meeting lasted, CM Thackeray urged the leaders to sign off on a complete lockdown as it was seemingly the only option, but he faced stiff resistance – especially from Opposition BJP.

Here are all the inside details from the charged meeting:

A total lockdown for 15 days is still a big possibility

Vaccination is not the only solution. Looking at the rate of growth in cases, lockdown seems to be the only solution to break the chain

If not a full lockdown, stricter rules are likely

The growing number of cases a constant worry

The second wave is much worse than the first; hospital beds are already full

CM Thackeray to hold a meeting with the Covid-19 Task Force tomorrow. A decision to be taken thereafter

With no restriction on movement of people, difficulty tracing high-risk contacts

Shortage of Remedesivir

Suggestions were given for providing aid to the economically weaker sections

In case a lockdown is announced, time should be given to people from other states to travel back

