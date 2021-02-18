News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Maharashtra Health Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Health Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (ANI)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (ANI)

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration minister Rajendra Shingne had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site that he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

"I request all those who have come in contact recently to get tested as a precaution," read his tweet in Marathi.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration minister Rajendra Shingne had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 5,427 new Covid-19 cases - highest in 75 days. Of these, 736 cases were reported from Mumbai.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...