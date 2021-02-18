Maharashtra Health Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site that he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

"I request all those who have come in contact recently to get tested as a precaution," read his tweet in Marathi.

माझी कोरोना चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादाने कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईल. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणे दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी.— Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 18, 2021

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration minister Rajendra Shingne had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 5,427 new Covid-19 cases - highest in 75 days. Of these, 736 cases were reported from Mumbai.