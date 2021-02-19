Maharashtra Health Minister Among Several Top Politicians Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 in State

Several ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra in the wake of a fresh rise in cases. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil are among the top state politicians, apart from Raksha Khadse, Eknath Khadse, Bacchu Kadu, and Rajendra Shingne, to have reported positive for COVID-19 recently.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has announced a slew of measures, including lockdowns across various regions in the state as Covid-19 numbers remained worrisome. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also released a set of new Covid-related guidelines for Mumbai.

Tope said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection. In a social media message, the Minister of Public Health said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19.

"My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest," he said. "I will get better in coming days and will be ready to serve the people of this state again," he added.

On Friday morning, state NCP chief Jayant Patil had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Minister of state Omprakash Babarao Kadu on Friday tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19 a second time and asked those who have been on contact with him recently to be cautious and get tested.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Eknath Khadse, tweeted in Marathi saying, "I have tested positive for corona. My health is fine...I request those who have come in contact with me to test themselves."

His daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse has also tested positive for Covid-19. "I have tested positive. I request anyone who has been in contact with me over the past eight days to get tested," she tweeted.

State Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne too has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a report in Mumbai Live, the eastern suburbs have emerged as new hotspots. The maximum containment zones in slums and chawls are in Ghatkopar (N ward) where 14 slums have been declared contained zones and 10 slums in Bhandup, Vikhroli (S ward). T ward, S ward and N ward covering Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar are also among eight wards that have so far seen more than 15,000 Covid-19 cases each. Other wards are R-Central (Borivali), R South (Kandivali), P North (Goregaon), K West (Andheri West) and K East (Andheri east).