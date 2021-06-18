Maharashtra: Heavy Rain Expected In Mumbai, Orange Alert Issued For Three Districts

Mumbai and its surrounding areas are expected to receive light to heavy rain today, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. The Met department predicted Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts are likely to be affected due to rain.

According to the weather agency, Bandra will receive 59.5 mm of rain till 12pm while Dahisar will receive 137.5 mm, Juhu Airport 63.5 mm, Ram Mandir 68.0 mm, and Chembur 59.0 mm rain on Friday.

On Thursday, it rained incessantly in Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali, Vile Parle, and adjoining areas of Vasai and Virar in Mumbai. Now the surrounding areas are expected to get drenched. According to the forecast, heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated places like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad this weekend.

An orange alert has been issued for three districts of Raigad, Palghar, and Thane. The cause of the non-stop showers in Mumbai and neighbouring districts is a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. The weather condition is likely to prevail till June 19.

According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Maharashtra and Goa during the next 24 hours.

A 35-year-old man died after a wall collapsed over him in Mulund West amid heavy rains on Thursday afternoon. Whereas three buffaloes grazing near an overflowing drain in Virar were washed away. Two of them were rescued by the fire brigade, search is on for the third.

