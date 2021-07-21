Maharashtra: Houses Inundated, Walls Collapse Amid Heavy Rains in Thane, Palghar

At least six rooms of a chawl collapsed, while eight two-wheelers were damaged in a wall collapse due to incessant rainfall in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, civic officials said on Wednesday. Apart from this, 17 incidents of tree collapse were reported in Thane city as a result of heavy rains in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell. At least eight parked two-wheelers were damaged when a wall of the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters collapsed on them, he said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident. In a similar incident, at least six rooms of a chawl collapsed due to heavy rains in Dhaniv Baugh of Nalla Sopara in Palghar district, and no casualties were reported, an official said.

According to locals, several areas of the district were inundated and water entered homes.

