Maharashtra Housing Authority to Pick 950 MHADA Flats via Lottery Shortly

The allotment of MHADA flats will be carried out in accordance with the different land area, carpet areas of houses with 20.60 sqmt to 70.68 sqmt.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Housing Authority to Pick 950 MHADA Flats via Lottery Shortly
Image for representation.
MHADA Flat Lottery Today | The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will shortly conduct a lottery for flats allotment in the presence of MHADA chief Uday Samant in a programme to be held at Dadasaheb Gaikwad Sabhagruha auditorium located in Nashik.

According to a Times of India report, the picking of applicants who purchased the MHADA flat lottery ticket by paying the applicable instalment to the officials of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is scheduled for today. Earlier it was supposed to take place in the first week of April but got delayed due to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

However, the allotment of MHADA flats will be carried out in accordance with the different land area, carpet areas of houses with 20.60 sqmt to 70.68 sqmt.

The MHADA flat allotment is to be conducted through a lottery system for LIG and MIG area-based houses. The report adds that the price of the LIG-MIG flats starts from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 23 lakhs. Out of 950 MHADA flats, the 948 flats are LIG and MIG located at 10 various locations in Nashik.

