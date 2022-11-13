Maharashtra: How Has Area Around Afzal Khan's Tomb Changed Over 3 Decades | Watch Video

Written by Mahesh Jadhav

The Pratapgarh Fort, located to the west of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra’s Satara district, is a testimony to the might of Shivaji Maharaj. Near this fort, Shivaji retaliated the biggest attack on Swarajya.

On 10 November 1659, Afzal Khan, the most powerful chieftain of Adil Shah, attacked Swarajya and Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan defeating him in the battle. Afterwards, this day is celebrated all over the world as Shiv Pratap Day, in memory of the victory scored by Shivaji Maharaj.

But, this year’s Shiv Pratap Day (November 10, 2022) was different from the past few years due to some reasons.

What is the matter?

The encroachment built near the tomb of Afzal Khan in the foothills of Pratapgarh was demolished in the days of Shiv Pratapdini this year. In the last three decades, this area had become controversial due to increasing encroachment.

At this site, the only six-foot tomb initially had only a kolaru roof. In recent decades, encroachment started in this area between 1980 and 1985.

Some people started complaining that some mystics were forcing people to go to the Dargah built in this area. In 2006, there was a vigorous agitation demanding the removal of this encroachment. From that time the entry into Afzal Khan’s tomb was banned.

The Supreme Court order on encroachments

In the year 2006, some local citizens and Hindutva organizations protested and demanded to stop this sublimation. The agitation took a violent turn in Pachwad of Satara district. Seeing this protest and agitation, the district administration decided to close this tomb for darshan.

After this incident, curfew has been imposed in this area for the last few years. Afzal Khan’s grave is also always well decorated. In 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered that this encroachment should be removed. Even after this the encroachment was not removed.

These encroachments were finally removed on Thursday with utmost secrecy. Afzal Khan’s grave has a large room, next to which is a dharamsala of 9 to 10 rooms that was constructed earlier. Now this construction on the side of the tomb has been removed. The encroachment was on the premises of the Forest and Revenue Department. There was a room for the police to stay at this place which has also been removed.

In this case, petitions and complaints were filed in the court for many years. In view of these, the district administration has been instructed to do so. This action has been taken collectively by Revenue, construction, forest department and police administration. This information has been provided by Satara’s Collector Ruchesh Jayavanshi.

