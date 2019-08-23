Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 Declared at mahresult.nic.in: Here's How to Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 12 Supplementary Exam from July 17 to August 3.

Angana Chakrabarti | Trending Desk@AnganaCk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 Declared at mahresult.nic.in: Here's How to Check
Image for representation.
Loading...

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Result 2019 on Friday (August 23, 2019) at 1 pm. The Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019, Maharashtra Board Result 2019 was announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website http://mahresult.nic.in/. Students who had appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 supplementary examination can check their score at the official website.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 12 Supplementary Exam from July 17, 2019, to August 3, 2019.

Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check Maharashtra Class 12 Supplementary Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Maharashtra board results i.e. maharesults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019

Step 3: Enter Your Roll Number and Mother's First Name

Step 4: Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located. The Board conducts examination twice a year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram