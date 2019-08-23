Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 Declared at mahresult.nic.in: Here's How to Check
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 12 Supplementary Exam from July 17 to August 3.
Image for representation.
Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Result 2019 on Friday (August 23, 2019) at 1 pm. The Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019, Maharashtra Board Result 2019 was announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website http://mahresult.nic.in/. Students who had appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 supplementary examination can check their score at the official website.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 12 Supplementary Exam from July 17, 2019, to August 3, 2019.
Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check Maharashtra Class 12 Supplementary Result 2019
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Maharashtra board results i.e. maharesults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019
Step 3: Enter Your Roll Number and Mother's First Name
Step 4: Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located. The Board conducts examination twice a year.
