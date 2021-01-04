Maharashtra HSC Exams to be Held After April 15, SSC After May 1, Says Minister Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra state board exams are likely to commence from April 15, 2021, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said in a statement.

The higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams are likely to be held after April 15, while the secondary school certificate (SSC) will be held post-May 1.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education namely MSBSHSE is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021 date sheet on their official website.

“The exams will be tentatively held during this period and the state board will come up with a detailed timetable with respect to this soon,” said Gaikwad.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister also shared that there might be a possibility of reopening schools for students of classes 5 to 8.

Maharashtra had earlier decided to postpone the exams usually held in the month of February and March to May, taking into consideration the health of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Gaikwad had also stated that that exams cannot be held later than the first week of May 2021 due to extreme climate conditions in Maharashtra followed with the onset of rains in the month of June.

While the Maharashtra board is currently accepting the registration forms for HSC and SSC exams, it is expected to give more clarity on the nature of exams in the days to come. Earlier, the board had announced a 25% reduction in the syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12.

Many other states have also shared the dates when the examinations would be conducted. For most, the exams have been postponed till May.