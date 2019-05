Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Announced: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th Results at a press conference. The scores have been uploaded on the official website of the Maharashtra board. The MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board HSC results have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website at mahresult.nic.in . The Maharashtra HSC Result has been first announced in a press conference by the MSBSHSE Board officials and then the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education uploaded the MSBSHSE 12th Results on the official website. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be checked online and downloaded by the MSBSHSE students; it can also be checked directly here by filling up the slots below:Students awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE 12th Results must keep their roll number and hall tickets handy. Further, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 12 Results can also be accessed on these websites examresults.net As the Maharashtra Board declared the HSC results 2019 for class 12 students during a press conference in Mumbai, the overall statistics have been released.Total Candidates: 14,21,936Pass Percentage: 85.88%Girls: 90.25%Boys: 82.40%Topper District:Konkan: 93.30%Pass Percentage Stream WiseScience: 92.04%Arts: 76.28 %Commerce: 88.28%Pune District: 87.80%At the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, follow the below listed steps to get to know your scores and marks-Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, you will find Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 linkStep 3: Click on Maharashtra Board Result 2019 and enter the required detailsStep 4: Then, click on view Maharashtra 12th result 2019Step 5: Click on view Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2019 tabStep 6: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloadedStep 7: Take a print out for future referenceThe Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed from the below listed portals for checking scores:The Maharashtra HSC examination was held from February 21 to March 20 for the academic sessions 2018-2019. For the last year, i.e. 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on May 30 and approximately 14.16 lakh exam takers took the board examination.