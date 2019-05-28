Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Announced: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result Can be Checked Shortly at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12th results to be declared today at 1pm by Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Announced: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result Can be Checked Shortly at mahresult.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Announced | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th Results at a press conference. But, the scores will not be uploaded on the official website of the Maharashtra board until 1pm. The MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board HSC results will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at 1pm on its official website at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra HSC Result will be first announced in a press conference by the MSBSHSE Board officials and then the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will upload the MSBSHSE 12th Results on the official website. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be checked online and downloaded by the MSBSHSE students; it can also be checked directly here by filling up the slots below:

Follow News18 live updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2019





Students awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE 12th Results must keep their roll number and hall tickets handy. Further, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 12 Results can also be accessed on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

As the Maharashtra Board declared the HSC results 2019 for class 12 students during a press conference in Mumbai, the overall statistics have been released.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics:

Total Candidates: 14,21,936
Pass Percentage: 85.88%
Girls: 90.25%
Boys: 82.40%

Topper District:
Konkan: 93.30%

Pass Percentage Stream Wise
Science: 92.04%
Arts: 76.28 %
Commerce: 88.28%

Pune District: 87.80%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: How to check online

At the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, follow the below listed steps to get to know your scores and marks-

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 link
Step 3: Click on Maharashtra Board Result 2019 and enter the required details
Step 4: Then, click on view Maharashtra 12th result 2019
Step 5: Click on view Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2019 tab
Step 6: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 7: Take a print out for future reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Know these additional websites

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed from the below listed portals for checking scores:

maharashtraeducation.com
examresults.net/maharashtra/
mahresult.nic.in
mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra HSC examination was held from February 21 to March 20 for the academic sessions 2018-2019. For the last year, i.e. 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on May 30 and approximately 14.16 lakh exam takers took the board examination.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram