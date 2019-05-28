English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result to be Released Today at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or class 12 results will be released today at 1pm by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE)on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th Results today at 1pm. The MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board HSC Results will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra HSC Result will be first announced in a press conference by the MSBSHSE Board officials and then the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will upload the MSBSHSE 12th Results on the official website. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be checked online and downloaded by the MSBSHSE students; it can also be checked directly here by filling up the slots below:
Students awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE 12th Results must keep their roll number and hall tickets handy. Further, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 12 Results can also be accessed on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, ,
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: How to check online
At the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, follow the below listed steps to get to know your scores and marks-
Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 link
Step 3: Click on Maharashtra Board Result 2019 and enter the required details
Step 4: Then, click on view Maharashtra 12th result 2019
Step 5: Click on view Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2019 tab
Step 6: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 7: Take a print out for future reference
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Know these additional websites
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed from the below listed portals for checking scores:
maharashtraeducation.com
examresults.net/maharashtra/
mahresult.nic.in
mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
The Maharashtra HSC examination was held from February 21 to March 20 for the academic sessions 2018-2019. For the last year, i.e. 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on May 30 and approximately 14.16 lakh exam takers took the board examination.
Students awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE 12th Results must keep their roll number and hall tickets handy. Further, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 12 Results can also be accessed on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, ,
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: How to check online
At the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, follow the below listed steps to get to know your scores and marks-
Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 link
Step 3: Click on Maharashtra Board Result 2019 and enter the required details
Step 4: Then, click on view Maharashtra 12th result 2019
Step 5: Click on view Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2019 tab
Step 6: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 7: Take a print out for future reference
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Know these additional websites
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed from the below listed portals for checking scores:
maharashtraeducation.com
examresults.net/maharashtra/
mahresult.nic.in
mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
The Maharashtra HSC examination was held from February 21 to March 20 for the academic sessions 2018-2019. For the last year, i.e. 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on May 30 and approximately 14.16 lakh exam takers took the board examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Riteish Deshmukh Points Out Security Loophole at Hyderabad Airport, Says 'It's a Tragedy Waiting to Happen'
- Pakistani Anchor Misinterprets the 'Abhinandan' PM Modi Mentioned In His Parliament Address
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
- Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On Lunch Date, See Pics
- RIP Neerav Patel, Pioneer of Gujarati Dalit Literature Whose Death Didn't Make Headlines
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results