Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Declared: District Konkan Tops, Check MSBSHSE 12th Scores at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th result 2019. Candidates can check their MSBSHSE HSC result 2019 or MSBSHSE Class 12 result 201 on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education official website at mahresult.nic.in as the results have been uploaded online by the MSBSHSE. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed at results.maharashtraeducation.com . In Maharashtra, across its nine divisions- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan approximately 1.5 million candidates took the class 12th board examination which were held from February 21 to March 20.Once the MSBSHSE Result 2019 or Maharashtra HSC result 2019 is officially announced, the following portals will also be displaying and allowing students to check their Maharashtra HSC result 2019: examresults.net mahahsscboard . Result seekers have to provide their Maharashtra HSC 2019 exam credentials and complete the steps as directed for taking a print out of the MSBSHSE HSC result 2019 or MSBSHSE Class 12 result 2019.Total Candidates - 14,21,936Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Passing Percentage - 85.88%Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Girls - 90.25%MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Boys - 82.40%MSBSHSE Board Result 2019 Topper District - Konkan - 93.30%Maharashtra Board Result 2019 Stream Wise Passing Percentage-Science - 92.04%Arts - 76.28 %Commerce - 88.28%Step 1- Click on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in Step 2- On homepage, there will be a tab reading ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’ click itStep 3- On the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019Step 4- The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloadedStep 5- Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 for future use.For the 2017-2018 academic year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the Maharashtra HSC Result on May 30.