Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results, Get Result at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 for class 12 examinations has been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE Class 12th results have been released by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) on its official website at mahresult.nic.in. This year, more than 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC examinations 2019. Besides, in order to work as invigilators and participate in the evaluation process, the Maharashtra board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers this year.
The Maharashtra HSC examination for class 12 students was held from February 21 to March 20 for the academic sessions 2018-2019. Last year, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on May 30 and approximately 14.16 lakh exam takers took the board examination.
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE Class 12th result has been released by Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) on on its website at mahresult.nic.in.
May 28, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Released Across Portals | The MSBSHSE HSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12 results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at a press conference. The Maharashtra HSC result or Maharashtra 12th results has been released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board on its website at mahresult.nic.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com.
The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 or the HSC Results has been released by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE). Check results shortly at mahresult.nic.in.
May 28, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Can Only be Checked at 1pm Today | Given that the Maharashtra Board has already declared the result for HSC examination around 11am today, students are expected to frantically search for their class 12 results online with no success. But, fret not, as MSBSHSE students can only check the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 at 1pm on the Maharashtra Board's official website at mahresult.nic.in or at third party websites. Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will only be live online at 1pm.
May 28, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
Find the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019 Statistics below:
Total Candidates: 14,21,936
Pass Percentage: 85.88%
Girls: 90.25%
Boys: 82.40%
Topper District:
Konkan: 93.30%
Pass Percentage Stream Wise:
Science: 92.04%
Arts: 76.28 %
Commerce: 88.28%
Pune District: 87.80%
May 28, 2019 11:46 am (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics Announced | The Maharashtra Board has announced the MSBSHSE Class 12 result statistics during a press conference. However, the Maharashtra HSC Results will only be live at the official website at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in. Class 12 students under Maharashtra Board can only check their result online at 1pm.
May 28, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 Statistics| Last year, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations and the HSC results were declared on May 30. Girls pass percentage was 92.36 percent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 percent, for Commerce stream it was 89.50 percent and for Arts stream the passing percentage was 78.93 percent.
May 28, 2019 11:06 am (IST)
When Was Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 Declared | In 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was declared on May 30. Approximately, a total of 14.16 lakh candidates took the class 12 board examination.
May 28, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab reading ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’
Step 3- Click it and on the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019
Step 4- Your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Result 2019 for future use.
May 28, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Exam Centres | According to a media report, 1.5 million candidates appeared for the exam across nine divisions in Maharashtra: Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.
May 28, 2019 10:10 am (IST)
When Was Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Held | The Maharashtra Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2019 was held from February 21 to March 20 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE.
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12th results to be declared today at 1pm by Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.
May 28, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Test | Candidates who do not secure pass marks in the exams can sit for supplementary tests in July of 2019. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.
May 28, 2019 9:54 am (IST)
Other Details for Maharashtra HSC Students | Maharashtra Board HSC candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes.
May 28, 2019 9:53 am (IST)
Other Websites to Check MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 | Since lakhs of MSBSHSE students will be checking their scores on the official website, chances are that the Maharashtra Board portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to avail third party-websites such as – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
May 28, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
Over 14 Lakh Students Await Maharashtra HSC Results 2019 | In 2019, over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations. The Maharashtra board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process.
May 28, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
Official Websites to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 | As Maharashtra Board declares the MSBSHSE HSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12 results at 1pm today, students can visit two official websites: mahresult.nic.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com.
May 28, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Today | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the MSBSHSE HSC Results for Class 12 examination today (28 May) at 1 pm on its official website mahresult.nic.in.
