Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results, Get Result Shortly at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 for class 12 examinations will be announced at 1pm today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE Class 12th results will be released by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) on its official website at mahresult.nic.in . This year, more than 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC examinations 2019. Besides, in order to work as invigilators and participate in the evaluation process, the Maharashtra board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers this year.The Maharashtra HSC examination for class 12 students was held from February 21 to March 20 for the academic sessions 2018-2019. Last year, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on May 30 and approximately 14.16 lakh exam takers took the board examination.