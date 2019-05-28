Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results, Get Result Shortly at mahresult.nic.in

May 28, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Can Only be Checked at 1pm Today | Given that the Maharashtra Board has already declared the result for HSC examination around 11am today, students are expected to frantically search for their class 12 results online with no success. But, fret not, as MSBSHSE students can only check the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 at 1pm on the Maharashtra Board's official website at mahresult.nic.in or at third party websites. Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will only be live online at 1pm.