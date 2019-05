Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board to Announce Class 12 Result by May End at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which is also called as MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 tentatively in the last week of May. The exam convener MSBSHSE has however, not officially confirmed the date and time for declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE Result 2019.Any kind of press release or notification communicating the same is not out yet on the official webpage of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education mahresult.nic.in http://mahresult.nic.in/ . The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 will be declared between May 26 and May 30. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy to check Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2019. Further, the students can check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 on these websites http://www.examresults.net/uttarakhand/ Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019At the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, follow the below-mentioned steps to get to know your scores and marks-Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, you will find Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 linkStep 3: Click on it and enter the required detailsStep 4: Then, click on view resultStep 5: Click on view Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 tabStep 6: The Maharashtra HSC 12thResult 2019 can be viewed and downloadedStep 7: Take a print out for future referenceIn 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on June 8.