Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE 12th Result to be Declared Today at mahresult.nic.in; Step, Links
The Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Results will be released today by the Maharashtra Board on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 | In Maharashtra, the result of class 12 students enrolled from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared today. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board Result 2019, MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2019 will be published at the exam conducting authority Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website mahresult.nic.in (http://mahresult.nic.in) and also at results.maharashtraeducation.com (http://results.maharashtraeducation.com/).
The official timing for the online upload of Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, and Maharashtra Board Result 2019 is 1 pm on May 28 (Tuesday) as per the notification issues by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
The Maharashtra Class 12th or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2019 was held from February 21 to March 20 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE. According to a media report, 1.5 million candidates appeared for the exam from nine divisions in Maharashtra- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.
Soon after the release of Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019, all candidates can check their scores at these alternative portals-
1- examresults.net (http://www.examresults.net/maharashtra/)
2- indiaresults.com (http://maharashtra.indiaresults.com/)
3- mahahsscboard (https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Steps to check your scores at MSBSHSE’s official website
Step 1- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab reading ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’
Step 3- Click it and on the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019
Step 4- Your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Result 2019 for future use.
In 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was declared on May 30. Approximately, a total of 14.16 lakh candidates took the class 12 board examination.
