Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE 12th Result to be Declared Tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in; Step, Links

The Maharashtra Class 12th or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2019 was held from February 21 to March 20 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE 12th Result to be Declared Tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in; Step, Links
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 | In Maharashtra, the result of class 12 students enrolled from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared shortly. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board Result 2019, MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2019 will be published at the exam conducting authority Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website mahresult.nic.in (http://mahresult.nic.in) and also at results.maharashtraeducation.com (http://results.maharashtraeducation.com/).

The official timing for the online upload of Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, and Maharashtra Board Result 2019 is 1 pm on May 28 (Tuesday) as per the notification issues by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The Maharashtra Class 12th or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2019 was held from February 21 to March 20 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE. According to a media report, 1.5 million candidates appeared for the exam from nine divisions in Maharashtra- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Soon after the release of Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019, all candidates can check their scores at these alternative portals-
1- examresults.net (http://www.examresults.net/maharashtra/)
2- indiaresults.com (http://maharashtra.indiaresults.com/)
3- mahahsscboard (https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Steps to check your scores at MSBSHSE’s official website

Step 1- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab reading ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’
Step 3- Click it and on the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019
Step 4- Your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Result 2019 for future use.

In 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was declared on May 30. Approximately, a total of 14.16 lakh candidates took the class 12 board examination.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram