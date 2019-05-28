Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 12 Results to be Released Today at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Results will be released today by the Maharashtra Board on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Results, Maharashtra Board Results today. The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be first announced in a press conference and then the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will upload MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website. The declaration schedule of Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 is all under speculation because the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not officially confirmed specific date and time for the same. The MSBSHSE’s homepage has not uploaded any notification regarding Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, and Maharashtra Board Result 2019.

Students who are awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Class 12th Board Result 2019, MSBSHSE Board Result 2019 are advised to keep their roll number and hall ticket number handy. Further, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board Result 2019 can also be accessed on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, ,

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: How to check online

At the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, follow the below listed steps to get to know your scores and marks-

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 link
Step 3: Click on Maharashtra Board Result 2019 and enter the required details
Step 4: Then, click on view Maharashtra 12th result 2019
Step 5: Click on view Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2019 tab
Step 6: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 7: Take a print out for future reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Know these additional websites

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed from the below listed portals for checking scores:

maharashtraeducation.com
examresults.net/maharashtra/
mahresult.nic.in
mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra HSC examination was held from February 21 to March 20 for the academic sessions 2018-2019. For the last year, i.e. 2018, the Maharashtra HSC Result was announced on May 30 and approximately 14.16 lakh exam takers took the board examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
