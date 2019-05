Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Released at mahresult.nic.in: 85.88 Percent Clear MSBSHSE Class 12 Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 or Maharashtra 12th result 2019 on all portals. The MSBSHSE conducted a press conference at 11 am to announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019. Later, at 1pm, the Maharashtra Board made the MSBSHSE HSC results available on across portals for class 12 students to check. Candidates can now check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12 result 2019 at the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresult.nic.in . Alternatively, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed at results.maharashtraeducation.com The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board examination was conducted successfully by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from February 21 to March 20. Students can check their MSBSHSE Result 2019, Maharashtra HSC result 2019 on these portals as well: examresults.net mahahsscboard . Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy while checking the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 and Maharashtra 12th Result 2019.Total Candidates - 14,21,936Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Passing Percentage - 85.88%Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Girls - 90.25%MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Boys - 82.40%MSBSHSE Board Result 2019 Topper District - Konkan - 93.30%Maharashtra Board Result 2019 Stream Wise Passing Percentage-Science - 92.04%Arts - 76.28 %Commerce - 88.28%Step 1- Log on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in Step 2- Look for ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’ click itStep 3- On the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019Step 4- The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloadedStep 5- Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 for future use.