Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Released at mahresult.nic.in: 85.88 Percent Clear MSBSHSE Class 12 Results

The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 or the HSC Results has been released by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) and can be checked on its website mahresult.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Released at mahresult.nic.in: 85.88 Percent Clear MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Announced | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 or Maharashtra 12th result 2019 on all portals. The MSBSHSE conducted a press conference at 11 am to announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019. Later, at 1pm, the Maharashtra Board made the MSBSHSE HSC results available on across portals for class 12 students to check. Candidates can now check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12 result 2019 at the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresult.nic.in. Alternatively, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed at results.maharashtraeducation.com.

Follow News18 live updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2019





The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board examination was conducted successfully by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from February 21 to March 20. Students can check their MSBSHSE Result 2019, Maharashtra HSC result 2019 on these portals as well: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, mahahsscboard. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy while checking the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 and Maharashtra 12th Result 2019.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics:

Total Candidates - 14,21,936
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Passing Percentage - 85.88%
Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Girls - 90.25%
MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Boys - 82.40%
MSBSHSE Board Result 2019 Topper District - Konkan - 93.30%
Maharashtra Board Result 2019 Stream Wise Passing Percentage-
Science - 92.04%
Arts - 76.28 %
Commerce - 88.28%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Where to Check

Step 1- Log on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Look for ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’ click it
Step 3- On the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019
Step 4- The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 5- Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 for future use.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram