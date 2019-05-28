English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Released at mahresult.nic.in: 85.88 Percent Clear MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 or the HSC Results has been released by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) and can be checked on its website mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Announced | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 or Maharashtra 12th result 2019 on all portals. The MSBSHSE conducted a press conference at 11 am to announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019. Later, at 1pm, the Maharashtra Board made the MSBSHSE HSC results available on across portals for class 12 students to check. Candidates can now check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12 result 2019 at the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresult.nic.in. Alternatively, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 can also be accessed at results.maharashtraeducation.com.
Follow News18 live updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2019
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board examination was conducted successfully by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from February 21 to March 20. Students can check their MSBSHSE Result 2019, Maharashtra HSC result 2019 on these portals as well: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, mahahsscboard. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy while checking the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 and Maharashtra 12th Result 2019.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics:
Total Candidates - 14,21,936
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Passing Percentage - 85.88%
Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Girls - 90.25%
MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Boys - 82.40%
MSBSHSE Board Result 2019 Topper District - Konkan - 93.30%
Maharashtra Board Result 2019 Stream Wise Passing Percentage-
Science - 92.04%
Arts - 76.28 %
Commerce - 88.28%
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Where to Check
Step 1- Log on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Look for ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’ click it
Step 3- On the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019
Step 4- The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 5- Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 for future use.
Follow News18 live updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2019
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board examination was conducted successfully by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from February 21 to March 20. Students can check their MSBSHSE Result 2019, Maharashtra HSC result 2019 on these portals as well: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, mahahsscboard. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy while checking the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 and Maharashtra 12th Result 2019.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Statistics:
Total Candidates - 14,21,936
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Passing Percentage - 85.88%
Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Girls - 90.25%
MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 Passing Percentage Among Boys - 82.40%
MSBSHSE Board Result 2019 Topper District - Konkan - 93.30%
Maharashtra Board Result 2019 Stream Wise Passing Percentage-
Science - 92.04%
Arts - 76.28 %
Commerce - 88.28%
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Where to Check
Step 1- Log on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Look for ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’ click it
Step 3- On the new window, enter the required details to check your Maharashtra 12th Result 2019
Step 4- The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 5- Take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 for future use.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JCB?
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results