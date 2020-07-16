 Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Board 12th Results to be Declared Today at mahresult.nic.in - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Board 12th Results to be Declared Today at mahresult.nic.in

News18.com | July 16, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Live Updates | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 today at 1pm. Over 15 lakh students waiting for their MSBSHE Class 12 results can check scores at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. In case, the official websites are slow due to heavy traffic soon after the declaration of Maharashtra Board Results, students can also check their scores at hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net. Students are advised to download the online mark sheet after checking their results for future reference. The MSBSHE Class 12 exams were conducted in March before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, however, the declaration of results were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:
Read More
Jul 16, 2020 9:50 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | Students are advised not to panic and keep try if official websites of MSBSHE board crash due to heavy traffic soon after the declaration of the MSBSHE Class 12 board results.

Jul 16, 2020 9:45 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check Result via SMS | In case, a student is facing internet connectivity issues, so he/she can check their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 through SMS service. 

SMS - MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and sending it to 57766

Jul 16, 2020 9:40 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Over 15L Students Waiting | Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the MSBSHE Class 12 exam, which were conducted in March before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. The declaration of results were delayed due to the lockdown.

Jul 16, 2020 9:31 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Download Online Marksheet | Students are advised to download the online mark sheet in PDF format after checking your Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 until and unless they receive the hardcopy from their respective schools.

Jul 16, 2020 9:29 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How to Check Online | Students waiting for their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 can check them through online mode by following simple steps mentioned below: 

Step 1: Visit official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter details mentioned on hall ticket or admit card to log in
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

Jul 16, 2020 9:27 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Where to Check | Once the Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 are announced, students can check their scores on board's official websites at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also check their results at hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net.

Jul 16, 2020 9:21 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | Reportedly, this year, the Maharashtra MSBSHE board is considering to make the revaluation process online due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the final decision has not been taken yet.

Jul 16, 2020 9:14 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: 2019 Stream-wise Performance | Among the three streams in MSBSHE Class 12 board results, Arts had recorded 76.45 pass per cent, Science had 92.60 pass per cent, and Commerce recorded 88.28 pass per cent.

Jul 16, 2020 9:10 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, the pass percentage of MSBSHE Class 12 results was 85.88 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 90.25 per cent, while for boys it was 82.40 per cent.

Jul 16, 2020 9:05 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Check MSBSHE 12th Results at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 Date: Once announced, students can check their Maharashtra Class 12 board results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Jul 16, 2020 8:54 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass | Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the MSBSHE Class 12 exams. Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools/colleges once they re-open.

Jul 16, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check Result via SMS | In case, a student is facing internet connectivity issues, so he/she can check their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 through SMS service. 

SMS - MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and sending it to 57766

Jul 16, 2020 8:37 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Download Online Marksheet | Students are advised to download the online mark sheet in PDF format after checking your Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 until and unless they receive the hardcopy from their respective schools.

Jul 16, 2020 8:32 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How to Check Online | Students waiting for their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 can check them through online mode by following simple steps mentioned below: 

Step 1: Visit official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter details mentioned on hall ticket or admit card to log in
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

Jul 16, 2020 8:29 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Where to Check | Once the Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 are announced, students can check their scores on board's official websites at mahresult.nic.in and  mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also check their results at hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net.

Jul 16, 2020 8:25 am (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Date and Time | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Result 2020 today at 1pm. This year, over 15 lakh students had appeared for the MSBSHE Class 12 exam. 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Board 12th Results to be Declared Today at mahresult.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)



Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Students waiting for their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 can check them through online mode.

Here are steps mentioned below to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020:

  • Step 1: Visit official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

  • Step 2: Click on 'MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020' link

  • Step 3: Enter details mentioned on hall ticket or admit card to log in

  • Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference


Students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear both SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with original mark sheet, which is to be collected by the students from their respective school.

Last year, the state recorded 85.88 passing percentage, with Konkan emerging as the best performing district. If we compare stream wise, 92.60 per cent students had cleared from Science and 88.22 and 76.40 per cent had passed from Commerce and Arts respectively.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading