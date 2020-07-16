Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Board 12th Results to be Declared Today at mahresult.nic.in

Event Highlights
The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How to Check Online | Students waiting for their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 can check them through online mode by following simple steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter details mentioned on hall ticket or admit card to log in
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Where to Check | Once the Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 are announced, students can check their scores on board's official websites at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also check their results at hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Check MSBSHE 12th Results at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 Date: Once announced, students can check their Maharashtra Class 12 board results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear both SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with original mark sheet, which is to be collected by the students from their respective school.
Last year, the state recorded 85.88 passing percentage, with Konkan emerging as the best performing district. If we compare stream wise, 92.60 per cent students had cleared from Science and 88.22 and 76.40 per cent had passed from Commerce and Arts respectively.
