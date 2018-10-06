GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maharashtra HSC SSC Time Table 2019 Out, Check Now

Candidates gearing up to appear for the Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Annual Exams 2019 can now download the Maharashtra HSC SSC Time Table 2019.

Updated:October 6, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC SSC Time Table 2019 Out, Check Now
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra HSC SSC Time Table 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website -mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, as per which, MSBSHSE is scheduled to commence the class 12 or HSC Exams 2019 on  February 21, 2019 and conclude on March 20; while the Class 10 or SSC Exams 2019 will begin on March 1, 2019 and end on March 22, 2019 across the state of Maharashtra.

Candidates gearing up to appear for the Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Annual Exams 2019 can follow the instructions below and download the Maharashtra HSC SSC Time Table 2019 now.

How to download Maharashtra HSC SSC Time Table 2019:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that you wish to check viz:
SSC MARCH-19 TIME TABLE OLD COURSE ( FOR REPEATERS)
SSC MARCH-19 TIME TABLE (REVISED COURSE)
HSC FEB/MAR-19 TIME TABLE (HSC-VOCATIONAL)
HSC FEB/MAR-19 TIME TABLE (GENERAL & BIFOCAL)
Step 3 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
