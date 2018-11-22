GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Maharashtra IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe Transferred for 12th time in 13 years

Mundhe’s transfers have been sought by several political parties for his upright qualities

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
Mundhe has however found support from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan who have refused to give unsavoury postings to the ‘upright’ bureaucrat.
Mumbai: IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe who was posted as the Municipal Commissioner of Nashik has been transferred after corporators in the city passed a no-confidence motion against him.

Mundhe has had to face stiff opposition from leaders of several political parties and in some cases, even his peers.

Mundhe has however found support from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan who have refused to give unsavoury postings to the ‘upright’ bureaucrat.

Mundhe has now been transferred to the Planning Department of the Maharashtra government and will work from the secretariat.

At a mayors’ conference few weeks ago, demand for his removal reached a fever pitch and died down after minister Girish Mahajan firmly backed the IAS officer.

In August 2018, Mundhe said, “If my transfer solves Nashik’s problems, then so be it. I do feel bad for being transferred so frequently, but it is the call of the state administration.”

While he was Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, corporators led by Shiv Sena had demanded his removal and passed a resolution in this regard, which was stayed by CM Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
