Maharashtra: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall from February 16, Yellow Alert for 15 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Vidarbha, Marathwada and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra between February 16 and 18.

Farmers have been advised to take harvested crops under shelters and follow safety measures as the rains will be associated with thunderstorm and lightning.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and rain at isolated places in Hingoli, Nanded, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Parbhani. Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.

A “yellow” alert warning of thunder, lightning and rainfall has been issued for Hingoli and Nanded districts on February 16. Parbhani, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts on February 17 and 18 and for Pune, Nashik, Beed, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Jalgaon districts on February 18, according to a Indian Express report.

As per IMD GFS guidance & forecast issued by IMD, parts of Maharashtra is likely to witness light-mod rains associated with TS/Lightning between 16-18 Feb.Farmers advised to take harvested crops under shelters..Also pl follow safety from lightning.Please watch for IMD updates. pic.twitter.com/RQ0OzVFc4g— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) February 14, 2021

Minimum temperatures in affected regions including Mumbai on Feb 15 is expected to be between 16-18 degrees celsius excepts for parts of Madhya Maharashtra where the temperatures are likely to dip to 14 degrees celsius. The temperature could further drop in Madhya Maharashtra on Feb 16, according to IMD.