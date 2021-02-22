Maharashtra Imposes Fresh Restrictions as Covid-19 Rears its Head Again. All Your FAQs Answered

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra issued fresh restrictions in the state banning religious, social and political gatherings from Monday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday called upon the people to follow the 'COVID-appropriate' behaviour and said that they should follow 'Mi zababdar' (I am responsible) campaign. "In the war against the virus there is no sword as yet but face mask is the only shield. Vaccination has begun. Trials of two more vaccines are on. It is only after that common citizens will get doses," he said. In his televised address against the backdrop of the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, he said the number of daily infection cases has risen from 2,500 to 7,000 within 15 days.

In which parts of Maharashtra, COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed?

The districts that face tightened COVID-19 norms include Amravati, Mumba, Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana.

What are the state government's guidelines?

The state government on Sunday asked the people of Maharashtra to strictly follow the coronavirus norms, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. All religious, social and political gatherings have been prohibited in the state starting Monday, February 22. Political agitations with crowd will have to be stopped for some time, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Is there a statewide lockdown in Maharashtra?

No, a lockdown has not been imposed on the state. The chief minister asked the people to follow 'COVID-appropriate' behaviour and safety norms, and after observing the situation in the state for a week to 15 days, the government will decide whether to impose another lockdown.

Has the state been hit by a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic?

"The pandemic is raising its head in the state again, but whether this is a second wave will be known in eight to 15 days," the chief minister said on Sunday.

What are the guidelines issued in Mumbai?

As per the new rules issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, if five or more Covid-19 patients are found in a building, it will be sealed. All asymptomatic patients being treated at home (home quarantine) to be stamped as earlier. Also, their information should be communicated to their respective societies. Ward War Rooms are instructed to closely monitor the patients.

Use of mask is mandatory in wedding ceremonies, gymkhanas/clubs, nightclubs, restaurants, cinema halls, all religious places, playgrounds and gardens, public places, shopping malls as well as all private offices. If it is found that masks are not being used and more than 50 people are found gathered at the same time, then the concerned persons will be fined. Establishments and managements will also be prosecuted.

Is there a challan for not wearing masks in Mumbai?

Mumbai police on Sunday said that they are now authorised to issue challans to violators for not wearing masks. "Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

What curbs have been announced in Pune?

The Pune district administration has announced restrictions on the movement of people from 11 pm to 6 am for non-essential activities. Schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain closed till February 28, while hotels and restaurants will have to shut their establishments by 11 pm every day.

Is there a lockdown in Amravati?

Yes, Amravati district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region has been placed under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm on February 22. The lockdown will be in force till 8 am on March 1.

What do the lockdown guidelines in Amravati state?

All shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut along with the government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. People can buy items of daily need from 9 am to 5 pm.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks will remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc will not be permitted. Industries that have been given permission earlier will continue operations, while government offices and banks will work with 15 per cent staff or a minimum of 15 persons. Hotels and restaurants will sell only parcels while goods transport will continue unrestricted during the lockdown.

Restrictions on number of passengers in different types of vehicles have been put in place, while inter-district bus transport will operate at 50 per cent capacity, that too with passengers compulsorily maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

What are the guidelines issued in Nagpur?

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday tightened the Covid-19 norms to curb sudden spurt in cases. Now, hotel will function only with 50% capacity; buildings with more than five positive cases will be sealed. The directive stated that people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands. It also said that not more than 20 people will be allowed for last rites.

What are the guidelines for passengers travelling to Maharashtra?

As per guidelines issued by the Central Government, all passengers coming to India from Brazil will have to undergo mandatory Institutional Quarantine. In line with the Government of India directives, MCGM has decided to keep all passengers coming to Mumbai from Brazil under mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. The implementation for the same has already begun.

Is Covid Test Required for Travelling to Maharashtra?

A negative RT-PCR test report is required if you are travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala. Kerala has been a new entry to the list.