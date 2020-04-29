Maharashtra Inches Closer to 10,000 Coronavirus Cases, Mumbai Alone Has Over 6,600 Infections

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count on Wednesday jumped by 597 to 9,915, while it reported 32 more deaths, taking the toll to 432, said a state health official.

With this, Maharashtra, the state worst affected by coronavirus in the country, is just 85 cases away from touching the 10,000-mark.

State capital Mumbai, which has more cases than any other state in the country, saw an increase in 475 new cases today, taking its total number to 6,644.

The city also recorded 26 deaths today.

In Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum that houses over 8 lakh people, 14 new cases emerged today, taking its overall tally to 344. Dharavi has so far reported 18 deaths.

