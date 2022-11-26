Maharashtra: Infant Dies After Swallowing Fish Given by Neighbourhood Kids

A 6-month-old baby died in Thane after a fish offered to him by children from the neighbourhood got stuck in his throat.

The police said a few children were eating cooked fish on Thursday when one of them gave a piece to the boy, Shahbaz Ansari. After swallowing the fish, the infant started chocking gasping and bawling intermittently.

“Seeing the baby struggle, they informed his mother who tried to pull the fish out, but failed," Times of India reported quoting R K Kote, senior inspector of Ambernath police station.

The mother rushed him to a nursing home first but after an unsuccessful attempt to pull out the fish, the infant was taken to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar.

“Before they got here, the infant died due to breathing difficulty. The fish was later removed,” said Dr Rajesh Mahske of Central Hospital.

