Maharashtra: Installing Oxygen Plants in Advance Helps Nandurbar in 2nd Covid-19 Wave

The farsightedness of Nandurbar collector in setting up oxygen plants in the district over the past few months has helped them in handling the Covid-19 situation better at a time when Maharashtra and many other states are grappling with the shortage of the life-saving gas. Even as the first Covid-19 wave ebbed, Dr Rajendra Bharud, the collector of Nandurbar, located over 400 km from Mumbai, was busy installing a liquid oxygen plant of 600 litres per minute capacity at the civil hospital in September last year.

The 2013 batch IAS officer had realised that the tribal-dominated district lacked such a facility and dependence on other places for the supply would be a bane in case the Covid-19 count rose, as is evident now. The district administration installed two more plants, one at the civil hospital and another in Shahada town of the district — costing Rs 85 lakh each — this year in February and March, respectively.

The Nandurbar administration encouraged private hospitals to follow suit and they also set up two oxygen generation plants, Bharud told.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here