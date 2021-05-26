india

Maharashtra IPS Officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Takes Charge as CBI Director

File photo of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

File photo of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3.

IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took charge as director of the CBI, officials said. Jaiswal is a 1985-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He was till now serving as the chief of the CISF. He has also served as Maharashtra’s director general of police in the past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3.

first published:May 26, 2021, 14:07 IST