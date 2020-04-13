Maharashtra Issues Notification Extending Lockdown Till April 30 as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Surge
'The first notification was issued on March 25 as necessitated by Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and provisions of Disaster Management Act, and was valid till April 14,' said an official.
People wait to give their samples to medical staff at a slum area during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, on April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an official notification extending the lockdown in the state till April 30.
It was issued by the state's revenue and disaster management departments.
"The first notification was issued on March 25 as necessitated by Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and provisions of Disaster Management Act, and was valid till April 14," said an official.
"Since there has been no reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in this period, the lockdown was extended till April 30," he added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is how Apple And Google Will Contact Trace For COVID-19 Using Your iPhone & Android Phone
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Cheesy Pizza Lovers
- Unable to Get Alcohol in Lockdown, Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Consuming Hand Sanitiser
- From Workout to Playing Cards with Family, Smriti Mandhana Has Her Lockdown Routine Sorted
- What's Going on in Sports Amid Coronavirus Lockdown? This Newspaper Has a Quirky Reply