Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Issues Notification Extending Lockdown Till April 30 as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Surge

'The first notification was issued on March 25 as necessitated by Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and provisions of Disaster Management Act, and was valid till April 14,' said an official.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Issues Notification Extending Lockdown Till April 30 as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Surge
People wait to give their samples to medical staff at a slum area during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, on April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an official notification extending the lockdown in the state till April 30.

It was issued by the state's revenue and disaster management departments.

"The first notification was issued on March 25 as necessitated by Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and provisions of Disaster Management Act, and was valid till April 14," said an official.

"Since there has been no reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in this period, the lockdown was extended till April 30," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,156

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,861,672

    +9,447

  • Cured/Discharged

    431,192

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,980

    +786
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres