Maharashtra Issues SOPs Against Sexual Harassment in Covid Wards; Panic Buttons, CCTVs to Be in Place

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued stringent SOPs in response to sexual harassment complaints of women in COVID-19 wards across the state. According to the orders, issued today, each women’s COVID-19 ward should now have panic alarm buttons

The 16-point SOP, which comes into force immediately, mandates CCTV monitoring of COVID-19 ward for women, compulsory presence of women medical staffers, separate ward for women patients.

