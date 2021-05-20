india

Maharashtra Issues SOPs Against Sexual Harassment in Covid Wards; Panic Buttons, CCTVs to Be in Place
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Issues SOPs Against Sexual Harassment in Covid Wards; Panic Buttons, CCTVs to Be in Place

Image for representation

Image for representation

The order mandates CCTV monitoring of COVID-19 ward for women and compulsory presence of women medical staffers.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued stringent SOPs in response to sexual harassment complaints of women in COVID-19 wards across the state. According to the orders, issued today, each women’s COVID-19 ward should now have panic alarm buttons

The 16-point SOP, which comes into force immediately, mandates CCTV monitoring of COVID-19 ward for women, compulsory presence of women medical staffers, separate ward for women patients.

first published:May 20, 2021, 22:41 IST