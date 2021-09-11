Maharashtra: Jailor, His Colleague Attacked with Sharp Weapons Inside Kalyan Jail

Two undertrials allegedly attacked a jailor and his colleague with sharp weapons at Adharwadi jail located at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place earlier this week and an offence was registered in this connection at Khadakpada police station against the two inmates, identified as Mohammad Altaf alias Maftab Khalid Shaikh and Ankit Mahendra Prasad, they said.

The victims suffered injuries in the incident, police said. In his complaint lodged with the police, jailor Anand Pansare said that on Wednesday, when he was on duty in the barracks, he spotted undertrial Altaf coming out of a cell that was not allotted to him. When he questioned Altaf about it, the latter attacked him with a blade, injuring him seriously. The jailor said in the complaint that he suffered injuries on his neck. The inmate also punched him on his stomach. When jail sepoy Bhausaheb Ganjve rushed to save the jailor, the duo also attacked him with a blade and a cutter, police said.

After that, the prisoners hid themselves behind the toilet blocks in the prison. They also threatened that if anybody tried to catch them or came close to them, they would harm themselves . After a lot of effort, the jail staff finally caught hold of the duo, an official said. Following the incident, the injured jailor and his colleague were taken to a hospital, where they received first aid.

An offence was registered against the accused duo under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 ((assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC, police said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here