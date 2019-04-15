SPONSORED BY
Maharashtra Journalist Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself, Note Recovered

The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
(Representative photo)
Mumbai: A 56-year-old senior journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said.

Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said
