English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Journalist Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself, Note Recovered
The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon.
(Representative photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: A 56-year-old senior journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.
The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said.
He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said.
Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said.
A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said
The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said.
He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said.
Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said.
A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Inspired Teaser Released for Upcoming Tata Altroz Hatchback - Watch Video
- IPL 2019 | KKR Assistant Coach Katich Calls for Better Umpiring
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
- Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Can't Contain Excitement for Game of Thrones Premiere, Mouni Roy Joins In
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results