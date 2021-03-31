Maharashtra, Karnataka Among Top 5 States Accounting for Over 79 Per Cent of Active Covid-19 Cases

Five states cumulatively account for over 79 per cent of the total COVID-19 active cases in the country with Maharashtra alone accounting for more than 61 per cent of the active caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Apart from Maharashtra, the four other states accounting for the majority of the active cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.30% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 61% of the active caseload of the country, the ministry said in a statement. Eight states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have also reported a surge in the COVID daily new cases with 84.73 per cent of the new cases reported from these states, the Union Health ministry said.

A net incline of11,846cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. India's total Active Caseload has reached5,52,566. It now comprises4.55 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Ladakh (UT), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the vaccination front, the ministry said that more than6.30 crore (6,30,54,353) vaccine doses have been administered through 10,46,757 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 82,16,239 healthcare workers (first dose), 52,19,525 HCWs (2nd dose), 90,48,417 frontline workers (first dose) and 37,90,467 FLWs (2nd Dose), 73,52,957 (1st Dose) and 6,824 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 2,93,71,422 (1st dose) and 48,502 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. As on Day-74 of the vaccination drive (30th March), total 19,40,999 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,77,637 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,666 sessions for 1stdose and 1,63,632 beneficiaries received 2nddose of vaccine, it said.

