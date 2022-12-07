Tension in Nashik, Karnataka Bank Defaced, NCP Protests: Latest on Border Row with Maharashtra

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: Maharashtra organisation, Swarajya Sangathan, on Wednesday, December 7, protested against the Karnataka border issue. They sprayed black ink on banner of Karnataka bank and raised slogans. Meanwhile, Maharashtra number plate buses are being stopped at Belagavi border. Maharashtra had resumed bus service to Karnataka this morning, with vehicles leaving from Kolhapur depot towards Belgaum. Officials in Karnataka said that their bus services have been suspended as a precautionary measure. But buses continued to travel on long routes. There was no restriction on private buses.

Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai recently sought a merger of “Kannada-speaking" areas in Maharashtra’s Akkalkot and Solapur and had also said some villages in Jat taluka in Sangli district wanted to join the southern state.

Belgaum or Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi.

Here Are Latest Updates:

• Tight police security has been deployed at Karnataka-Maharashtra border region. Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and local police deployed on both sides of the border.

• As a precautionary measure bus services suspended between the two states. Bus going to Maharashtra from Athani, Chikkodi, Nippani, Kagwad completely stopped.

• Activists of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday claimed to have painted at least four buses of Karnataka state transport corporation in Pune district during separate protests. They also wrote “Jai Maharashtra" on these buses.

• NCP chief Sharad Pawar has blamed Bommai for the “worrisome” situation in the border areas and warned Maharashtra’s “patience" will take a different turn if attacks on vehicles entering the southern state from Maharashtra are not stopped in 24 hours.

